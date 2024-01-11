'The Good Doctor' Ending With Season 7 on ABC

The Good Doctor is coming to an end at ABC this year, the network just announced.

The show is set to kick off its seventh – and now final – season on February 20.

Freddie Highmore, who has starred as the leading role of Dr. Shaun Murphy, since season one, said in a statement (via THR), “Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

Co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman and executive producer Erin Gunn added, “The Good Doctor has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye. We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the message we’ve been privileged to be a part of. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all.”

