Top Stories
Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift &amp; More!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended &amp; The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 8:27 pm

Kelly Clarkson Brings Her Son Remington to Grammys 2024!

Kelly Clarkson Brings Her Son Remington to Grammys 2024!

Kelly Clarkson is bringing her 7-year-old son to music’s big event!

The 41-year-old entertainer held hand with son Remington as they arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

For the awards show, Kelly looked gorgeous in an off the shoulder white dress while Remy looked handsome in a red velvet suit with a rainbow boutonniere and studded boots.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

Click through the gallery inside for more photos of Kelly Clarkson and her son on the red carpet…
Just Jared on Facebook
kelly clarkson brings son grammys 01
kelly clarkson brings son grammys 02
kelly clarkson brings son grammys 03
kelly clarkson brings son grammys 04
kelly clarkson brings son grammys 05
kelly clarkson brings son grammys 06
kelly clarkson brings son grammys 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Celebrity Babies, Grammys, Kelly Clarkson, Remington Blackstock