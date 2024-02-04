Kelly Clarkson Brings Her Son Remington to Grammys 2024!

Kelly Clarkson is bringing her 7-year-old son to music’s big event!

The 41-year-old entertainer held hand with son Remington as they arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For the awards show, Kelly looked gorgeous in an off the shoulder white dress while Remy looked handsome in a red velvet suit with a rainbow boutonniere and studded boots.

The Grammys are hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. The nominations are led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

