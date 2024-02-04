Top Stories
Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended &amp; The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 8:28 pm

Lana Del Rey Joins Taylor Swift at Grammys 2024: They're Sitting Next to Each Other Inside!

Lana Del Rey Joins Taylor Swift at Grammys 2024: They're Sitting Next to Each Other Inside!

Wondering who Taylor Swift‘s date to the 2024 Grammys is? It’s fellow nominee Lana Del Rey!

Lana walked the red carpet solo at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but she also posed with Taylor. They’re sitting next to each other inside! See photos of both Taylor and Lana in the gallery!

If you didn’t know, Lana is up for five awards, including Album of the Year.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods! Just Jared is live updating throughout the evening, so stick with us.

Be sure to see the full winners list right here too!

FYI: Lana is wearing Fred Leighton jewels.
