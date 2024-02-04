Lana Del Rey Joins Taylor Swift at Grammys 2024: They're Sitting Next to Each Other Inside!

Wondering who Taylor Swift‘s date to the 2024 Grammys is? It’s fellow nominee Lana Del Rey!

Lana walked the red carpet solo at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but she also posed with Taylor. They’re sitting next to each other inside! See photos of both Taylor and Lana in the gallery!

If you didn’t know, Lana is up for five awards, including Album of the Year.

If you didn't know, Lana is up for five awards, including Album of the Year.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

FYI: Lana is wearing Fred Leighton jewels.