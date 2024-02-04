Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended &amp; The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black &amp; White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black & White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 7:50 pm

Olivia Rodrigo Brings the Glamour in Archival Versace Dress to Grammys 2024

Olivia Rodrigo Brings the Glamour in Archival Versace Dress to Grammys 2024

Olivia Rodrigo has arrived!

The 20-year-old “bad idea right?” singer looked so chic as she posed for photos on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Rodrigo

For the awards show, Olivia stunned in a cream-colored dress covered with red jewels.

Olivia is nominated for six awards tonight including Album of the Year for Guts. She’s also expected to take the stage for a performance.

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

FYI: Olivia is wearing an archival Versace Spring/Summer 1995 dress with Bulgari jewelry.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Olivia Rodrigo arriving at the Grammys…
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 01
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 02
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 03
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 04
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 05
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 06
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 07
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 08
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 09
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 10
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 11
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 12
olivia rodrigo archival versace at grammys 13

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Grammys, Olivia Rodrigo