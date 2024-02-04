Olivia Rodrigo Brings the Glamour in Archival Versace Dress to Grammys 2024

Olivia Rodrigo has arrived!

The 20-year-old “bad idea right?” singer looked so chic as she posed for photos on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For the awards show, Olivia stunned in a cream-colored dress covered with red jewels.

Olivia is nominated for six awards tonight including Album of the Year for Guts. She’s also expected to take the stage for a performance.

FYI: Olivia is wearing an archival Versace Spring/Summer 1995 dress with Bulgari jewelry.

