Top Stories
Charlie Cox Films More 'Daredevil' Scenes, Stunt Actors Spotted Shooting a Fight Sequence

Charlie Cox Films More 'Daredevil' Scenes, Stunt Actors Spotted Shooting a Fight Sequence

Nicola Peltz Shares Her Thoughts on BFF Selena Gomez's Romance With Benny Blanco

Nicola Peltz Shares Her Thoughts on BFF Selena Gomez's Romance With Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift Reveals 17-Song Track List for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album, Including Two Featured Artists

Taylor Swift Reveals 17-Song Track List for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album, Including Two Featured Artists

Sabrina Carpenter &amp; Barry Keoghan Couple Up at Grammys After Party, Pose for First Photo Together

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Couple Up at Grammys After Party, Pose for First Photo Together

Tue, 06 February 2024 at 1:58 am

Zendaya Wows During First Stop of 'Dune: Part Two' Press Tour Alongside Timothee Chalamet & Cast

Zendaya Wows During First Stop of 'Dune: Part Two' Press Tour Alongside Timothee Chalamet & Cast

The Dune: Part Two world tour has officially begun and we have the first photos of Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet!

The stars were joined by castmates Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Josh Brolin for a photo call on Monday (February 5) in Mexico City, Mexico.

The cast was joined by the film’s director Denis Villeneuve.

The global press tour will continue in Paris, London (with the world premiere), Abu Dhabi, Korea, and New York City, where it will end with a U.S. premiere.

The four young stars of the movie made an appearance together on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week and they reacted to the film’s viral popcorn bucket that is currently being sold in cinemas.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a custom Torishéju dress. Timothee is wearing Hermes. Florence is wearing Galvan.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of the Dune: Part Two cast on the first stop of their press tour…
Just Jared on Facebook
dune cast mexico city photo call 01
dune cast mexico city photo call 02
dune cast mexico city photo call 03
dune cast mexico city photo call 04
dune cast mexico city photo call 05
dune cast mexico city photo call 06
dune cast mexico city photo call 07
dune cast mexico city photo call 08
dune cast mexico city photo call 09
dune cast mexico city photo call 10
dune cast mexico city photo call 11
dune cast mexico city photo call 12
dune cast mexico city photo call 13
dune cast mexico city photo call 14
dune cast mexico city photo call 15
dune cast mexico city photo call 16
dune cast mexico city photo call 17
dune cast mexico city photo call 18
dune cast mexico city photo call 19
dune cast mexico city photo call 20
dune cast mexico city photo call 21
dune cast mexico city photo call 22

Credit: CHINO LEMUS (C); Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Austin Butler, Denis Villeneuve, Dune, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya