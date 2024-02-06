Zendaya Wows During First Stop of 'Dune: Part Two' Press Tour Alongside Timothee Chalamet & Cast

The Dune: Part Two world tour has officially begun and we have the first photos of Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet!

The stars were joined by castmates Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Josh Brolin for a photo call on Monday (February 5) in Mexico City, Mexico.

The cast was joined by the film’s director Denis Villeneuve.

The global press tour will continue in Paris, London (with the world premiere), Abu Dhabi, Korea, and New York City, where it will end with a U.S. premiere.

The four young stars of the movie made an appearance together on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week and they reacted to the film’s viral popcorn bucket that is currently being sold in cinemas.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a custom Torishéju dress. Timothee is wearing Hermes. Florence is wearing Galvan.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of the Dune: Part Two cast on the first stop of their press tour…