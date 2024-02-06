Cole & Dylan Sprouse Join Kathryn Newton & More Stars at 'Lisa Frankenstein' Premiere

The stars of Lisa Frankenstein are attending the movie’s premiere!

Stars Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton were all the buzz at the event held on Monday (February 5) in Hollywood.

Cole was accompanied by his girlfriend Ari Fournier.

Dylan Sprouse showed up to support his brother, and his wife Barbara Palvin came with him!

Others Lisa Frankenstein stars in attendance included Carla Gugino, Liza Soberano, Paola Andino, and director Zelda Williams.

If you didn’t know, Lisa Frankenstein is a horror-comedy about a teenage girl named Lisa who falls in love with a corpse. Watch the trailer here!

The film releases in theaters on Friday, February 9.

If you missed it, Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse were seen stepping out in New York City amid their Lisa Frankenstein press tour!

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the Lisa Frankenstein premiere in Los Angeles…