Charlie Cox Films More 'Daredevil' Scenes, Stunt Actors Spotted Shooting a Fight Sequence

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again is back to work on their upcoming Disney+ series after a break this weekend.

Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson were spotted shooting a scene together on Monday night (February 5) on the streets of Brooklyn, N.Y.

The trio were seen coming out of Josie’s, which is a fictional bar in the Daredevil world and located near the Law Office of Nelson and Murdock.

A stunt double for Daredevil was also spotted filming a fight scene that day and we have all the photos for you to see here.

