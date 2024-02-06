Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals 17-Song Track List for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album, Including Two Featured Artists

Taylor Swift Reveals 17-Song Track List for 'Tortured Poets Department' Album, Including Two Featured Artists

Sabrina Carpenter &amp; Barry Keoghan Couple Up at Grammys After Party, Pose for First Photo Together

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Couple Up at Grammys After Party, Pose for First Photo Together

10 Celebs Who Worked at Fast Food Restaurants Before Becoming Famous

10 Celebs Who Worked at Fast Food Restaurants Before Becoming Famous

Tue, 06 February 2024 at 12:56 am

Charlie Cox Films More 'Daredevil' Scenes, Stunt Actors Spotted Shooting a Fight Sequence

Charlie Cox Films More 'Daredevil' Scenes, Stunt Actors Spotted Shooting a Fight Sequence

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again is back to work on their upcoming Disney+ series after a break this weekend.

Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson were spotted shooting a scene together on Monday night (February 5) on the streets of Brooklyn, N.Y.

The trio were seen coming out of Josie’s, which is a fictional bar in the Daredevil world and located near the Law Office of Nelson and Murdock.

A stunt double for Daredevil was also spotted filming a fight scene that day and we have all the photos for you to see here.

Check out the details of all the stars who will return from the original series and who is being replaced.

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos from the set of Daredevil…
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 01
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 02
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 03
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 04
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 05
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 06
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 07
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 08
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 09
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 10
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 11
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 12
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 13
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 14
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 15
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 16
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 17
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 18
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 19
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 20
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 21
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 22
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 23
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 24
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 25
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 26
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 27
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 28
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 29
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 30
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 31
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 32
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 33
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 34
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 35
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 36
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 37
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 38
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 39
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 40
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 41
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 42
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 43
charlie cox daredevil scenes and stunts 44

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Charlie Cox, Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Marvel