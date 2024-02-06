Carey Mulligan Says Actors Are '100% Lying' When They Claim to Not Care About Awards

Carey Mulligan has thoughts about awards season!

The 38-year-old actress is nominated in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the 2024 Oscars thanks to her performance in Maestro.

With so much attention focused on major awards shows each year, Carey got candid about what most actors really think about it all.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Anyone who says awards don’t matter is 100 percent lying” the star told The Times of London.

“[The Oscar nomination] is just the coolest thing. Because it’s from your peers. It’s wicked,” she added.

Carey also expressed her disappointment that Barbie‘s Greta Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director.

“I’m gutted for Greta because I don’t know what else you can do as a director to get nominated,” she said. “You make a critically acclaimed film that’s also an incredible global success, and yet you don’t get nominated?”

Carey, who has earned two other Academy Award nominations in her career, also spoke about her appearance in Emerald Fennell‘s Saltburn.

“I think the main takeaway is just how incredibly it was picked up,” she stated. “Initially, people didn’t know how to respond and then suddenly it took over the internet and now it’s become this enormous phenomenon where you can buy candles called Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater.”

If you missed it, Carey Mulligan‘s Maestro co-star Bradley Cooper shared the story of when he had to take her to the emergency room!