Nick Cannon Weighs In On a Mariah Carey Reconciliation After She Split From Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey is single at the moment, and her ex Nick Cannon has some thoughts about that.

Late last year it was confirmed that the legendary singer broke up with her longtime partner Bryan Tanaka.

If you were unaware, Mariah and Nick were married for years before divorcing in 2016. They share two children – twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Over the years, Nick has reflected on his time with Mariah and has even admitted to missing her.

Does that mean that he is interested in reuniting?

During an interview with E News, Nick implied that he would like to get back with his ex-wife.

“I mean, you gotta ask her!” Nick told the outlet when they asked if he was interested in getting together again. “Let me know what she say!”

He continued, urging the interviewer to make it happen.

“Ask her, text me, we can talk through you. It’s Valentines is in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let’s do it, I’m with it,” he said.

