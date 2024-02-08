Matt Rife Responds to Reports That Pete Davidson Bailed on Opening Act Gig for NYC Shows

Matt Rife is speaking out in response to the reports that Pete Davidson bailed on his Radio City Music Hall gigs.

The rising star just played six sold-out shows at the famed New York City venue and a new report claimed that Matt asked Pete to be the surprise opening act at the shows.

Page Six reported that Pete backed out of the shows just two hours before showtime and that Matt‘s team “had to scramble” to find someone else to fill in.

Now, Matt is revealing what actually happened.

“People just make up anything 😂 my boy Pete was maybe going to pop-in to one of my Radio City shows and just wasn’t able to, so i simply asked another friend in the city to jump on… how is that news? This is why you should never believe a single article you ever read online, ever. You don’t know anything and people lie. He didn’t ‘betray’ me lmao wtf? What is this The Sopranos?” Matt tweeted.

