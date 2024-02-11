'FBI: International' Season 3 - 5 Stars Returning to Cast, 1 New Star Is Joining, 1 Is Leaving!

FBI: International is returning this month!

The hit CBS series, a spinoff of the FBI franchise, is back with Season 3 on Tuesday (February 13).

The show follows the FBI team headquartered in Europe as they neutralize threats to American citizens abroad.

We already know which stars are expected to return for the series – and at least one star who will be leaving the show, and a new star joining as a series regular.

Find out which stars are expected to return for FBI: International Season 3…