Is Andra Day Dating Anyone? Relationship Status Revealed!

Andra Day is about to sing at the big game!

The 39-year-old actress and music superstar will be performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11) in Las Vegas.

Naturally, fans who are tuning in to watch the game might be curious to know about Andra‘s relationship status, and whether she’s dating anyone.

According to the most recent reports, Andra Day is single. She is very private about her personal life, and there have not been many details about who she’s dated over the years.

However, she did make headlines a few years ago after being linked to Brad Pitt!

She responded to the dating rumors in an interview in 2021, when tabloids reported that he was seen swapping numbers with the singer at the 2021 Oscars.

“Oh my gosh, chile, especially because we’ve never met,” the 36-year-old singer told ET‘s Kevin Frazier, calling him “great, super talented, wonderful” actor. “So I was like, ‘Oh, all right.’ My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, ‘You met Brad Pitt?’ I said, ‘I guess so. I guess we did.’”

“We’re not dating. We don’t even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day,” Andra continued.

She also opened up about her decision to explore freezing her eggs in OWN’s documentary Eggs Over Easy: Black Women and Fertility after losing 40 pounds and starting drinking and smoking to play Billie Holiday in the 2021 biopic, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

“I went to visit a doctor before embarking on that journey just to make sure that my body was healthy enough to do something this drastic. And she casually mentions to me, and this was the first time I had ever heard anything like this, ‘Hey, so you’re about to put your body through a lot. I would like to suggest that you freeze your eggs,’” she said.

