Tue, 13 February 2024 at 7:28 pm

Demi Moore, Diane Kruger, Julianne Hough & More Attend Carolina Herrera Fashion Show in NYC

Demi Moore, Diane Kruger, Julianne Hough & More Attend Carolina Herrera Fashion Show in NYC

Demi Moore, Diane Kruger and Julianne Hough were among the stars stepping out for the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show on Monday (February 12) in New York City.

The three actresses were in attendance, sitting front row at the runway presentation held during New York Fashion Week.

Also in attendance were fellow actresses Jayme Lawson, Maria Pedraza, Avantika, and Nikki Rodriguez, singer Becky G, models Halima Aden, Leonie Hanne and Kelsey Merritt, and Hannah Bronfman.

Creative director Wes Gordon shared of the collection, “The most beautiful women I know are powerful, strong and resilient. I designed the Carolina Herrera Fall 2024 collection to reflect this strength.”

“Silhouettes are streamlined, precise and clean. Ruffles are undulating and architectural in their form. Embellishments are intricately woven, beaded and embroidered. I am obsessed with the pursuit of craft,” he continued.

“New experiments in color blocking and new ways of dividing colors on the body in strong and intriguing combinations represent the next evolution in my language of color,” Wes added. “I am continually reaching for the height of elegance, the height of craft, the height of embellishment and that perfect detail.”

Photos: Carolina Herrera
