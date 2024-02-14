Top Stories
Blake Lively &amp; So Many Stars Were at Michael Kors Fashion Show in NYC!

Abigail Spencer Debuts Relationship with Boyfriend Oscar Valls at New York Fashion Week

NFL Reveals Audio of Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift's Conversation After Super Bowl 2024 Win (Video &amp; Transcript!)

Disney Exec Explains Decision to End 'Station 19'

Wed, 14 February 2024 at 9:30 am

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Member Jessica Capshaw Reveals Return Date, First Look Back as Dr. Arizona Robbins!

Grey’s Anatomy returning cast member Jessica Capshaw has revealed the first look at her return, plus, the episode return date!

The 47-year-old actress posted the pic to her personal Instagram account in costume as pediatric surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins.

Head inside to see the photo of Jessica Capshaw back in her scrubs…

The caption of the photo reads, “04.04.24,” indicating she’ll be returning on April 4, 2024.

Jessica officially exited the show back in 2018 at the same time as Sarah Drew‘s departure from the hit series. Fans were very upset by both of the exits, so it’s a real treat to have Jessica returning for season 20!

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday, March 14, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

