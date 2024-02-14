Maisie Williams Looks So Chic at Premiere of New Dior Series 'The New Look'

Maisie Williams is debuting her own new look at the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series The New Look.

The 26-year-old actress was joined by her castmates for the premiere event on Monday night (February 12) at Florence Gould Hall in New York City.

Also in attendance were Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Glenn Close, John Malkovich, and Claes Bang, as well as creator Todd A. Kessler.

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, The New Look centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

The New Look will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

FYI: Maisie is wearing Comme des Garçons. Juliette, Glenn, Ben, and John are all wearing Dior.