Sean Kaufman Will Return to 'FBI: Most Wanted' In New Role

Sean Kaufman is returning to FBI: Most Wanted!

The 23-year-old actor previously held a small role in the CBS crime drama back in 2021. He appeared in the season 2 episode titled “Obstruction.”

Sean has a new and expanded role in season 5!

According to Collider, Sean will play Eric Fontaine, the Chief Technology Officer of an AI startup in the show.

The actor will feature in FBI: Most Wanted season 5 in a guest star role in the series’ February 27th episode.

