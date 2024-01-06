Top Stories
Sat, 06 January 2024 at 6:38 pm

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Cast: 11 Stars Seemingly Returning, Based on Season 2 Story Lines!

Continue Here »

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Cast: 11 Stars Seemingly Returning, Based on Season 2 Story Lines!

Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah’s love triangle in The Summer I Turned Pretty is the gift that just keeps on giving.

To fans’ delight, Prime Video confirmed on August 3 that the hit teen series will be returning for a third season.

The show is based on Jenny Han‘s books: The Summer I Turned Pretty, It’s Not Summer Without You, and We’ll Always Have Summer. Season 3 will likely cover the basic plot of the third book and also expand on new themes and story lines introduced in the TV adaptation.

Season 2 was eventful, to say the least. There are a whole lot of new romances and juicy conflicts to explore in Season 3!

Browse through the slides to see which stars of The Summer I Turned Pretty are seemingly returning!

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Amazon Prime
Posted to: Christopher Briney, David Iacono, Elsie Fisher, Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Jenny Han, Kyra Sedgwick, Lola Tung, rain spencer, Sean Kaufman, Summer Madison, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Tom Everett Scott