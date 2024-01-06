W Magazine Hosts Best Performances Party 2023 - All of The Stars In Attendance Revealed!

W Magazine is kicking off Golden Globes weekend with a star-studded party!

Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves and Editor-at-Large Lynn Hirschberg hosted their annual Best Performances Party in celebration of the magazine’s “Best Performances Issue” on Friday night (January 5) at Chateau Marmount in Los Angeles.

Best Performance cover stars Margot Robbie, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Nicolas Cage, and Colman Domingo, were all in attendance along featured stars Taraji P. Henson, Julia Garner, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, and Franz Rogowski.

Throughout the night, guests sipped on Casamigos Tequila cocktails and danced to a set by DJ Ross One. The evening was presented by legendary shoe designer Christian Louboutin.

Abby Elliott

Addison Rae

Andrew Scott

Aurora James

Ayo Edebiri, Molly Gordon, & Rachel Sennott

Barry Keoghan FYI: Barry Keoghan is wearing an outfit by Stella McCartney with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Cailee Spaeny FYI: Cailee Spaeny is wearing a Miu Miu dress.

Callum Turner

Christian Louboutin

Colman Domingo

Danielle Brooks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Emma Stone FYI: Emma Stone is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit.

Evan Ross Katz & Gabrielle Union

Franz Rogowski

Greta Gerwig

Hannah Einbinder

Highdee Kuan

J. Smith Cameron & Arian Moayed

James Marsden

Jeremy O. Harris

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Joseph Lee

Julia Garner FYI: Julia Garner is wearing a dress by JW Anderson, Gucci shoes, Irene Neuwirth jewelry, and Calzedonia tights.

Kaia Gerber & Charlotte Lawrence

Kathryn Hahn FYI: Kathryn Hahn is wearing a Moschino dress.

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

Laura Harrier

Lionel Boyce

Margot Robbie FYI: Margot Robbie is wearing a Schiaparelli dress.

Nat & Alex Wolff

Natasha Lynne & Bryn Mooser

Nicolas Cage

Nick Kroll

Niecy Nash-Betts

Paul W. Downs & Lucia Aniello

Shameik Moore

Quinta Brunson FYI: Quinta Brunson is wearing a Nicholas The Label dress.

Taraji P. Henson FYI: Taraji P. Henson is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier outfit.

Theo James & Ruth Kearney

Willem Dafoe

