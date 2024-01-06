W Magazine Hosts Best Performances Party 2023 - All of The Stars In Attendance Revealed!
W Magazine is kicking off Golden Globes weekend with a star-studded party!
Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves and Editor-at-Large Lynn Hirschberg hosted their annual Best Performances Party in celebration of the magazine’s “Best Performances Issue” on Friday night (January 5) at Chateau Marmount in Los Angeles.
Best Performance cover stars Margot Robbie, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Nicolas Cage, and Colman Domingo, were all in attendance along featured stars Taraji P. Henson, Julia Garner, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, and Franz Rogowski.
Throughout the night, guests sipped on Casamigos Tequila cocktails and danced to a set by DJ Ross One. The evening was presented by legendary shoe designer Christian Louboutin.
Abby Elliott
Addison Rae
Andrew Scott
Aurora James
Ayo Edebiri, Molly Gordon, & Rachel Sennott
Barry Keoghan
FYI: Barry Keoghan is wearing an outfit by Stella McCartney with a Vacheron Constantin watch.
Cailee Spaeny
FYI: Cailee Spaeny is wearing a Miu Miu dress.
Callum Turner
Christian Louboutin
Colman Domingo
Danielle Brooks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Emma Stone
FYI: Emma Stone is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit.
Evan Ross Katz & Gabrielle Union
Franz Rogowski
Greta Gerwig
Hannah Einbinder
Highdee Kuan
J. Smith Cameron & Arian Moayed
James Marsden
Jeremy O. Harris
Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola
Joseph Lee
Julia Garner
FYI: Julia Garner is wearing a dress by JW Anderson, Gucci shoes, Irene Neuwirth jewelry, and Calzedonia tights.
Kaia Gerber & Charlotte Lawrence
Kathryn Hahn
FYI: Kathryn Hahn is wearing a Moschino dress.
Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys
Laura Harrier
Lionel Boyce
Margot Robbie
FYI: Margot Robbie is wearing a Schiaparelli dress.
Nat & Alex Wolff
Natasha Lynne & Bryn Mooser
Nicolas Cage
Nick Kroll
Niecy Nash-Betts
Paul W. Downs & Lucia Aniello
Shameik Moore
Quinta Brunson
FYI: Quinta Brunson is wearing a Nicholas The Label dress.
Taraji P. Henson
FYI: Taraji P. Henson is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier outfit.
Theo James & Ruth Kearney
Willem Dafoe
