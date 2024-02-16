Top Stories
Fri, 16 February 2024 at 4:01 pm

'The Wiz' Opens in L.A. Ahead of Broadway Run; Wayne Brady & Deborah Cox Get Star Support on Opening Night

'The Wiz' Opens in L.A. Ahead of Broadway Run; Wayne Brady & Deborah Cox Get Star Support on Opening Night

The Wiz is getting so close to premiering on Broadway, but first the national tour is playing in Los Angeles.

Wayne Brady and Deborah Cox are leading the Broadway-bound revival of the beloved musical and they celebrated opening night at the Pantages Theatre on Wednesday (February 14) in Hollywood.

They were joined by co-stars Nichelle Lewis, Melody A. Betts, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Avery Wilson at the opening night celebration.

Some of the celebs who stepped out to support the opening night performance included Cynthia Erivo and partner Lena Waithe, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Torres, Amber Ruffin, Robin Thede, and Kandi Burress.

The Wiz is currently playing at the Pantages Theatre through March 3. The production will then begin performances on Broadway on March 29. The second leg of the North American tour will begin in February 2025.

Photos: Getty
