Every Winner of 'The Voice' Over the Years, Ranked in Popularity From Lowest to Highest

The Voice is one of TV’s hottest competitions!

Known for its revolving roster of talented judges, as well as its unique selection process involving blind auditions and rotating chairs, the NBC series has been going strong ever since its premiere in April of 2011.

The Voice has already crowned 24 winners over the years, and many of them have gone on to have successful singing careers ever since.

We’ve rounded up all of the winners of The Voice to date, and ranked them according to their popularity on social media (Instagram).

Find out who the most popular winners of The Voice are, ranked from lowest to highest in social media popularity……