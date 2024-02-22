'Virgin River' Season 6 News: Production Begins, Prequel Series in the Works, & 1 Character Might Be Recast!

There’s some Virgin River news that fans are going to love!

Firstly, Deadline confirmed that season six begins production today! In addition, the site is reporting that there’s a prequel series in the works at Netflix. The prequel series would explore Sarah and Everett’s origin story. Casting for young Everett and young Sarah is ongoing, and they would apparently appear in Virgin River‘s sixth season in flashbacks. If you don’t know, Sarah and Everett are Mel’s parents.

Next, we learned that several stars will be returning for season six…but one character might be recast!

