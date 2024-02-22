'True Detective' Renewed for Season 5, Issa López Returning as Showrunner!

Just days after the season four finale of True Detective: Night Country, HBO renewed the series for a fifth season!

In addition, HBO announced that Issa López will return as the showrunner once again. She said in a statement, “From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life. HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.”

“Issa López is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit. She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera,” HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi added. “Alongside Jodie [Foster] and Kali [Reis]’ impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”

