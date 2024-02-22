Shirtless Miles Teller Soaks Up the Sun With Wife Keleigh During Birthday Vacation in Cabo

Miles Teller is soaking up the sun while on a birthday getaway, and we’ve got all the shirtless pics!

The actor celebrated his 37th birthday on Tuesday (February 20). He and his wife Keleigh appear to be marking the occasion with a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On Wednesday, Miles and Keleigh were spotted enjoying some time on the beach, and the actor is looking absolutely ripped.

Miles enjoyed the warm weather in a patterned swimsuit. He wore a baseball cap and sunglasses but left his muscled frame on full display.

Meanwhile, Keleigh looked bright and sunny in a hot pink, floral bikini. She finished off her outfit with an oversized straw hat.

We hope that Miles had a wonderful birthday and that they enjoy the rest of their vacation.

February has been a jam-packed month for them. If you weren’t aware, they sat in Taylor Swift‘s star-studded suite at the 2024 Super Bowl.

We also learned that Miles had joined the cast if an exciting biopic. Earlier this year, it was revealed that he was reprising another fan-favorite role, too.

