Top Stories
Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia &amp; Aphasia

Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia & Aphasia

Shirtless Miles Teller Soaks Up the Sun With Wife Keleigh During Birthday Vacation in Cabo

Shirtless Miles Teller Soaks Up the Sun With Wife Keleigh During Birthday Vacation in Cabo

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Reveals Her Daily Diet: Breakfast, Lunch &amp; Dinner Meals Revealed!

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Reveals Her Daily Diet: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Meals Revealed!

Thu, 22 February 2024 at 2:05 pm

Shirtless Miles Teller Soaks Up the Sun With Wife Keleigh During Birthday Vacation in Cabo

Shirtless Miles Teller Soaks Up the Sun With Wife Keleigh During Birthday Vacation in Cabo

Miles Teller is soaking up the sun while on a birthday getaway, and we’ve got all the shirtless pics!

The actor celebrated his 37th birthday on Tuesday (February 20). He and his wife Keleigh appear to be marking the occasion with a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On Wednesday, Miles and Keleigh were spotted enjoying some time on the beach, and the actor is looking absolutely ripped.

Keep reading to find out more…

Miles enjoyed the warm weather in a patterned swimsuit. He wore a baseball cap and sunglasses but left his muscled frame on full display.

Meanwhile, Keleigh looked bright and sunny in a hot pink, floral bikini. She finished off her outfit with an oversized straw hat.

We hope that Miles had a wonderful birthday and that they enjoy the rest of their vacation.

February has been a jam-packed month for them. If you weren’t aware, they sat in Taylor Swift‘s star-studded suite at the 2024 Super Bowl.

We also learned that Miles had joined the cast if an exciting biopic. Earlier this year, it was revealed that he was reprising another fan-favorite role, too.

Scroll through the new photos of Miles and Keleigh Teller’s tropical getaway in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 01
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 02
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 03
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 04
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 05
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 06
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 07
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 08
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 09
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 10
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 11
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 12
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 13
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 14
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 15
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 16
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 17
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 18
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 19
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 20
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 21
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 22
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 23
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 24
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 25
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 26
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 27
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 28
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 29
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 30
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 31
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 32
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 33
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 34
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 35
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 36
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 37
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 38
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 39
shirtless miles teller keleigh vacation 40

Credit: HEM; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bikini, Keleigh Sperry, Keleigh Teller, Miles Teller, Shirtless