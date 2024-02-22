Eva Longoria Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Cast!

Eva Longoria is the latest star to join the cast of Only Murders in the Building‘s fourth season.

The 48-year-old actress and director will portray an unknown role and will be featured in a recurring status throughout the new season, Deadline reports.

Not much is known about season four at this time, other than it will be taking place in Los Angeles instead of New York City. The past three seasons have seen the show set at the Arconia apartment building in Manhattan, but season four will take the trio – Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez – to LA.

One other actress has joined the cast of the new season so far, and several more are confirmed to return to the Hulu series.