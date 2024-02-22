Zendaya Talks Imposter Syndrome on the Set of 'Dune: Part Two,' Her Favorite Red Carpet Moments, Music Plans & More

Zendaya opened up about everything from the cast of Dune: Part Two to her favorite fashion moments on the red carpet and future plans for music while playing with puppies during an interview for BuzzFeed.

The 27-year-old actress revealed three of her many iconic looks over the years that have stood out to her.

She also opened up about some of the roles that she auditioned for but didn’t book. In the process Zendaya revealed her thoughtful policy on auditions.

The interview also touched on what she would be if she had not a famous actress and if she plans to release any more music in the future.

