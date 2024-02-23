That's So Raven's Anneliese van der Pol Says She Can't Get an Agent Despite Decades of Acting Experience

Anneliese van der Pol has been active in the entertainment industry for more than two decades, but she no longer has an agent and can’t find one to represent her right now.

The 39-year-old actress had her big break as Chelsea Daniels on the Disney Channel series That’s So Raven from 2003 to 2007. She reprised the role on Raven’s Home from 2017 to 2022.

In addition to her work on the Disney Channel, Anneliese was the final actress to play Belle in the Broadway show Beauty and the Beast and she’s had a successful stage career in the years since.

Sadly, Anneliese is having a hard time finding acting opportunities now and she made a TikTok video about it.

Anneliese joined the trend of people making videos set to the tune of Chris Colfer‘s cover of “Rose’s Turn” from the musical Gypsy.

“All that work and what did it get to me? Why did I do it?” the lyrics say.

Anneliese made a video of herself dancing to the song and captioned the video, “When you have years of experience on Disney and Broadway but can’t even get an agent now…”

We surely hope this viral video helps Anneliese find an agent!

