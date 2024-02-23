Top Stories
Travis Kelce, Katy Perry, &amp; More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Night One Show in Sydney!

Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Harry Styles' Sister Gemma Gives Birth, Welcomes her First Child!

Here's How Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy Was Written Off 'Law &amp; Order': Final Episode Details!

Fri, 23 February 2024 at 3:03 pm

Scarlett Johansson's Directorial Debut 'Eleanor the Great' Casts 2 Marvel Actors, Reunites Scarlett With a Former Costar

Scarlett Johansson's Directorial Debut 'Eleanor the Great' Casts 2 Marvel Actors, Reunites Scarlett With a Former Costar

Scarlett Johansson has put together a cast for her directorial debut Eleanor the Great!

The 39-year-old Marvel alum is sitting in the directors seat for the new movie, which was previously titled Eleanor, Invisible.

A release date has not yet been announced. However, the plot follows an older woman named Eleanor who makes a big move to New York City in an effort to start over again after losing someone close to her.

The first four cast members have been revealed, and the lineup includes two veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also sees Scarlett reuniting with another former costar!

Scroll through the slideshow to see who will star in Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut…

