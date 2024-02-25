21 Savage Performs 'Redrum,' 'Should've Wore a Bonnet' & 'Prove It' on 'SNL'!

21 Savage made his Saturday Night Live debut!

The 31-year-old rapper was the musical guest on the Shane Gillis-hosted episode of the show on Saturday (February 24).

He kicked off his set with a performance of his new single, “Redrum.”

The track comes from his third solo album, American Dream, which was released in January and went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

He returned to the stage later for “Should’ve Wore a Bonnet” and “Prove It,” both also from American Dream. He was joined by singers Brent Faiyaz and Summer Walker on the two songs, respectively.

He also just performed at the 2024 Grammys with Burna Boy and Brandy for “Sittin’ On Top of the World,” which received a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Watch Shane Gillis‘ opening monologue, which referenced why he was fired from the show.