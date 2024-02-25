Top Stories
Emma Stone Goes Viral Over Her Reaction to Losing SAG Award to Lily Gladstone... For the Best Reason!

Pedro Pascal Says He'll 'Make Out With' Kieran Culkin at SAG Award 2024, Actor Responds

Best Dressed at SAG Awards 2024: Our Top 20 Favorite Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order!

7 Actresses Considered for Anne Hathaway's 'Devil Wears Prada' Role (1 Turned It Down 3 Times!)

Sun, 25 February 2024 at 3:04 am

The Richest 'Supernatural' Stars, Ranked by Net Worth (It's a Tie for 1st Place & 2nd Place is Close Behind!)

Running for 15 seasons across as many years, Supernatural is the sort of hit TV show that actors dream of starring on. It had a dedicated following, fascinating characters and intriguing plots.

The show got its start on The WB all the way back in 2005, and it introduced us to an incredibly talented cast that fans are still enthralled with all the way into 2024.

For many, the interest extends beyond the characters that the actors played onscreen. They want to know more about their favorite actors. Some might even be wondering who are the richest actors on the Supernatural cast.

We were curious and decided to do some digging to find out the estimated net worth of the show’s main cast and some of its most noteworthy recurring stars. You might be surprised to learn that there is a tie for first place!

Scroll through the slideshow to see a ranking of Supernatural’s biggest and richest stars…

