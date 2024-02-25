Cillian Murphy Reveals Touching Note He Received From Christopher Nolan After 'Oppenheimer' Casting

Christopher Nolan wrote the sweetest note to Cillian Murphy after casting him in Oppenheimer.

The 47-year-old actor has received critical acclaim for his performance in the star-studded picture. He’s also snagged multiple awards and nominations, including a big win at the 2024 SAG Awards.

During a recent interview, Cillian revealed his script for the movie. In the process, he flashed the note that he received from his frequent collaborator before they started filming.

Cillian showed off the script while speaking with 60 Minutes. It had “Dearest Cillian. Finally, a chance to see you lead… Love, Chris” written across the front of it.

If you were unaware, the pair has worked together on six movies over the years. Their collaborations span the Batman saga, Inception, Dunkirk and now Oppenheimer. Last year, he revealed why he cast Cillian in the starring role for their latest collaboration.

