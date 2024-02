9 Stars of 'The O.C.' Have Children! Check Out Pics Of Their Happy Families

Believe it or not, The O.C. premiered more than 20 years ago. That means that its cast is all grown up in 2024.

Since leaving Orange County behind in 2007, so many of the group have gone on to dominate Hollywood and find true love in real life. Many of them have also welcomed children and become parents.

As of February 2024, there are 9 actors who played a key role in the show that are parents. We rounded them all up with details for you to learn more and included as many family pics as we could!

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the stars of The O.C. who have welcomed children over the years…