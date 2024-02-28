'All Creatures Great & Small' Season 5 Cast Confirmed: 6 Stars Returning, 1 Actor Is Back From Season 3!

PBS Masterpiece has confirmed that All Creatures Great and Small has been renewed for seasons five and six!

Season four wrapped up in February 2024 and fans were so pleased to hear that new episodes are on the way.

In addition to the renewal news, PBS also confirmed that certain actors will be returning for the new seasons. In addition, they confirmed that one actor who was not in season four will be returning for seasons 5 and 6!

