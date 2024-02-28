Top Stories
Rebecca Ferguson Recalls 'Idiot' Co-Star Who 'Screamed' at Her, Reveals 2 of Her A-List Co-Stars Who Are Safe From These Allegations

Rebecca Ferguson Recalls 'Idiot' Co-Star Who 'Screamed' at Her, Reveals 2 of Her A-List Co-Stars Who Are Safe From These Allegations

Wed, 28 February 2024 at 10:00 am

'All Creatures Great & Small' Season 5 Cast Confirmed: 6 Stars Returning, 1 Actor Is Back From Season 3!

Continue Here »

'All Creatures Great & Small' Season 5 Cast Confirmed: 6 Stars Returning, 1 Actor Is Back From Season 3!

PBS Masterpiece has confirmed that All Creatures Great and Small has been renewed for seasons five and six!

Season four wrapped up in February 2024 and fans were so pleased to hear that new episodes are on the way.

In addition to the renewal news, PBS also confirmed that certain actors will be returning for the new seasons. In addition, they confirmed that one actor who was not in season four will be returning for seasons 5 and 6!

Keep reading to find out the news…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: PBS, Playground Entertainment
Posted to: All Creatures Great and Small, EG, Extended, PBS, Slideshow, Television