Bill Skarsgård's Shirtless Still From 'The Crow' Is Circulating Online!

Bill Skarsgård‘s shirtless photo is getting some attention! The photo is actually a first look still from his new movie, The Crow.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right. Danny Huston also stars.

The film is a modern reimagining of the graphic novel by James O’Barr, and will hit theaters on June 7.

