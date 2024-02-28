Third Actor Seems to Confirm He's Not the 'Idiot' Who Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson on Set

A story told by Dune‘s Rebecca Ferguson is going viral, and it involves her work with a past co-star who she called an “absolute idiot.”

She went on Reign with Josh Smith podcast, where she shared about her work with this anonymous co-star, “I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

The co-star in question shared what they would say to her, including things like: “You call yourself an actor?” and “This is what I have to work with?” She recalled, “I stood there just breaking.”

She took matters into her own hands the next day, sharing, “The next day I walked on and I said, ‘You get off my set.’ It was the first time I’d ever spoken [back to that person]. I was so scared. And I looked at this person and said ‘You can f-ck off.’”

“I said, ‘The person can turn around and I can act to the back [of their] head.’ And I did. I have no problem using my voice and I’m not scared of the consequences of saying what I think,” she continued.

Rebecca herself clarified two actors who were NOT the actor in question, and another actor has come forward and seems to be confirming it wasn’t him.

