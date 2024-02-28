Lex Scott Davis Joins 'Suits LA' Spinoff Cast in Lead Role Opposite Stephen Amell!

Lex Scott Davis is joining the cast!

The 33-year-old Training Day actress is set to star in a lead role on the Suits LA spinoff pilot at NBC, Variety reported.

Lex joins previously announced cast members Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt in the pilot.

The official description of the pilot states: “Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

She will star as Erica Rollins, described as “a savvy and strong-willed rising star. Erica works for Ted Black. She’s shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any.”

