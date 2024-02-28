Richest 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Stars Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is sure to have a resurgence in popularity as the comedy series just debuted on Netflix this week!

The comedy series ran for eight seasons total, with the first five airing on Fox, before getting canceled. NBC then picked up the series for a sixth season, followed by two more season renewals.

Here’s a synopsis: Sergeant Jeffords and detectives Peralta, Santiago and Diaz lead a loveable and offbeat squad that must get its act together when their precinct gets a new boss: the no-nonsense, unflappable Captain Holt.

The show starred Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, the late Andre Braugher, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Throughout it’s run, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was nominated for many awards, and even won several, including Golden Globes for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Andy Samberg, Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Stunt Coordination, Critics’ Choice Television Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Andre Braugher and more.

The first four seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are on Netflix, while you can watch all eight seasons on Peacock.

We’ve rounded up all of the main cast of the series, and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

Keep reading to find out where each star ranks and how much their estimated net worth is…