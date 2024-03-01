Cardi B Drops 'Like What' Song - Read Lyrics & Watch the Video!

Cardi B just announced her new freestyle song “Like What” a couple days ago and it has officially been released!

The new song samples the Missy Elliott song “She’s a B–ch” and Cardi even created a visual for the track.

The music video “takes place in Cardi B’s own sun-drenched oasis featuring an assortment of dazzling dancers surrounding the iconic duo throughout,” according to her team.

Cardi‘s team promises that there is more music on the way from her!

Head inside to watch the music video and read the lyrics to the song…

“Classy and a cunt (And a cunt) Blocks and money gettin’ spunt (Gettin’ spunt) / Like (Like), like what? (Like what?) / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want (Nah),” she raps in the chorus.

You can download the song now on iTunes or stream it below from YouTube.

Read the lyrics below!