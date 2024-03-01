Top Stories
Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her &amp; Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her & Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer &amp; His Brothers on Tour in Australia

Joe Jonas' Rumored Girlfriend Stormi Bree Joins Singer & His Brothers on Tour in Australia

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson &amp; 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

2 Actors Deny They Screamed at Rebecca Ferguson & 2 More Cleared From Wrongdoing

Fri, 01 March 2024 at 12:20 am

Cardi B Drops 'Like What' Song - Read Lyrics & Watch the Video!

Cardi B Drops 'Like What' Song - Read Lyrics & Watch the Video!

Cardi B just announced her new freestyle song “Like What” a couple days ago and it has officially been released!

The new song samples the Missy Elliott song “She’s a B–ch” and Cardi even created a visual for the track.

The music video “takes place in Cardi B’s own sun-drenched oasis featuring an assortment of dazzling dancers surrounding the iconic duo throughout,” according to her team.

Cardi‘s team promises that there is more music on the way from her!

Head inside to watch the music video and read the lyrics to the song…

“Classy and a cunt (And a cunt) Blocks and money gettin’ spunt (Gettin’ spunt) / Like (Like), like what? (Like what?) / Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain’t what you want (Nah),” she raps in the chorus.

You can download the song now on iTunes or stream it below from YouTube.

Read the lyrics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Cardi B, First Listen, Lyrics, Music