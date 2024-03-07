Is TikTok About to Get Banned in America? New U.S. House Energy & Commerce Committee Bill Approved - Details Revealed

The US House Energy and Commerce Committee has just unanimously approved a bill targeting TikTok, the app owned by China’s ByteDance, via Reuters.

This bill gives the company ByteDance six months to sell TikTok or face a ban in the US.

The decision to introduce the bill comes amid concerns about national security due to TikTok’s Chinese ownership.

The bill aims to address worries that TikTok could be used to gather sensitive information about American citizens, and lawmakers hope this action will protect against potential manipulation by foreign powers.

The bill received bipartisan support – in a 50-0 vote – indicating widespread agreement on the need to address those concerns.

TikTok has expressed opposition to the bill, arguing that it violates Americans’ freedom of expression and could harm businesses and content creators.

“This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a total ban of TikTok in the United States. The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression. This will damage millions of businesses, deny artists an audience, and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country,” they said in a statement.

However, lawmakers believe that the potential risks outweigh these concerns and are pushing for swift action.

If the bill becomes law, ByteDance would have 165 days to sell TikTok. If not, the app would be banned from major app stores and web hosting services.

There are about 170 million users on TikTok.

