Maluma Poses for 'Playgirl,' Talks Balancing Flashy Career With Family & His Daughter Discovering That He's a Sex Symbol

Maluma opened up to Playgirl!

The 30-year-old crooner posed for the newly relaunched publication’s first issue. Photographed by Danielle Levitt, he shows off his very toned physique poolside, in the kitchen and in the shower.

In the accompanying interview, Maluma discussed how he balances the sexuality of his career with his family life. He also addressed becoming a first-time dad and how he would deal with his daughter learning about his sex symbol status.

Speaking about his “crazy” life, Maluma said that he was “living hard” but knew that he wanted a change. “I was living a moment that I dreamt about,” he explained. “But if you really think about it, it’s not a healthy life or a way to celebrate your success.”

Meeting his partner Susana Gomez helped him decide to make some changes to find himself.

While he and Susana‘s careers couldn’t be more different, Maluma stressed that he always feels her support.

“Like she was super happy about me doing the [Playgirl] cover. She was like, ‘No way! I love it. You’re going to show the world that you’re stronger than ever. That you’re the best version right now. You’re showing the world that you’re killing it.’ Because she knows that’s my career,” he gushed.

Being with Susana has helped him figured out balancing his life in the public and private eye.

That doesn’t mean that he’ll be toning down his image.

“I’ve been [acting sexy] for almost 10 years, since I started my career,” he said, adding, “That’s something that I have in my DNA.”

Maluma touched on fatherhood, noting that he will dedicate a “period of time” totally to his family after his daughter Paris arrives.

He also imagined a day when she learns that “her dad is a sex symbol and that’s what people see.” He isn’t nervous about that. In fact, he told the outlet that he hopes Paris learns and develops her own positive view of sexuality.

