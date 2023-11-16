Top Stories
Thu, 16 November 2023 at 4:45 pm

Maluma Kisses Girlfriend Susana Gomez's Pregnant Belly at Latin Grammy Awards 2023

Maluma Kisses Girlfriend Susana Gomez's Pregnant Belly at Latin Grammy Awards 2023

Maluma is making a super cute red carpet appearance with his girlfriend!

The 29-year-old Colombian entertainer had the support of pregnant girlfriend Susana Gomez at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday (November 16) in Seville, Spain.

For the event, Maluma looked sharp in a black suit with sparkling details while Susana donned a purple dress.

While on the red carpet, Maluma adorably kissed Susana‘s pregnant belly.

Last month, Maluma announced during his Don Juan Tour concert in Washington, DC that he and Susana were expecting their first child together.

Then in a new interview, Maluma gushed about becoming a dad and revealed the name and he Susana plan on naming their baby.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Maluma and Susana Gomez arriving at the Latin Grammys…
