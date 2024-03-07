Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Those Comments She Received About Her Body During Her Bachelorette Weekend

Vanessa Hudgens is speaking out about followers in her comments making statements about her body.

If you don’t remember, during her bachelorette trip weekend back in October of 2023, she received comments about her body on the post showcasing her having fun with her friends. Specifically, some were asking if she was pregnant.

“I feel like I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful. I went out on my bachelorette and I posted video of me and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god. You’re pregnant.’ And I’m like, that is so rude. I’m sorry, I don’t wear Spanx every day and I’m a real woman and have a real body,” Vanessa said on Emily Tisch Sussman‘s She Pivots podcast. She added that she thought, “You guys are just gonna make me feel fat. Great. Thanks.”

Vanessa married her husband, Cole Tucker, two months later in December 2023.