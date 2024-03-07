Margaret Qualley to Portray Amanda Knox in Hulu Limited Series

Margaret Qualley is taking on the role of Amanda Knox.

The 29-year-old actress will portray the 36-year-old formerly incarcerated author and activist in a Hulu limited series, via THR.

The currently untitled series is from 20th Television and The Littlefield Company, amd has been “on a fast development track” at Hulu. KJ Steinberg created the series and will serve as showrunner. Amanda and Monica Lewinsky are also among the executive producers.

Hulu describes the eight-episode series as “based on the true story of how Knox was wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.”

She and her then boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested after Meredith was found murdered in their apartment. The two were convicted of killing her in 2009, had their convictions overturned in 2011 and found guilty again in a retrial before finally being exonerated in 2015 by Italy’s Supreme Court of Cassation.

The murder case has already been explored in a 2011 Lifetime movie, a 2014 English film titled The Face of an Angel and a 2016 feature documentary. Amanda accused Matt Damon and writer-director Tom McCarthy of “ripping off” her story in the 2021 movie Stillwater.

