Sharon Osbourne Slams Anna Wintour, Reveals Low Opinion of Ellen DeGeneres & Explains What James Corden Allegedly Did When He Moved to LA

Sharon Osbourne does not seem to have high opinions of Anna Wintour or Ellen DeGeneres.

On Celebrity Big Brother UK, the 71-year-old former talk show host revealed her thoughts about Vogue‘s editor-in-chief, as well as Ellen, who is also a former talk show host.

In addition, she spoke out about James Corden and revealed what he did when he moved to Los Angeles to host his late night show.

