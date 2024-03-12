'Chicago Med' Won't Air a New Episode Until March 20: Here's the Reason Why

Chicago Med is one of NBC’s fan fave dramas, and it airs on Wednesday nights alongside companion shows Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

However, you may be wondering why there have been several repeats this season. And if you’re tuning in the next few Wednesdays…you’ll notice there’s even more repeats coming!

The last new episode we saw was on February 28, 2024. Unfortunately, there won’t be another new episode until March 20, 2024.

The reason why the schedule is so on-and-off is because of the strikes that happened last year. Both the writers’ and actors’ guilds went on strikes, and filming for season 9 could not even take place until late in 2023. As a result, Chicago Med had to have a shortened season and the need for larger gaps between some episodes. There will apparently be 13 episodes this season, and we’ve only had 6 episodes air so far.

There will be new episodes on March 20 and March 27. Chicago Fire has a new episode on April 3 as well, TV Line reports, so perhaps the same is be true for Chicago Med.

