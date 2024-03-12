Dev Patel Gets Jordan Peele's Support at 'Monkey Man' SXSW Premiere

Dev Patel just debuted his new movie Monkey Man at the SXSW Festival!

The Oscar-nominated actor makes his directorial debut with the new movie, which he also stars in and wrote.

Dev was joined by producer Jordan Peele at the premiere on Monday (March 11) in Austin, Tex.

Also in attendance were co-stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

The movie hits theaters April 5. Watch a new clip below.