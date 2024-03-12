Top Stories
Tue, 12 March 2024 at 2:47 am

Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Step Out in NYC Before 'Jimmy Fallon' Appearance

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are stepping out to do some press in the Big Apple!

The married couple was spotted on Monday (March 11) strolling down Fifth Avenue in New York City after eating dinner at the Polo Bar.

Ewan and Mary later made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming Showtime series A Gentleman in Moscow!

During their conversation with Jimmy asked if it’s bizarre that they’ve both appeared in Star Wars projects

“It’s bizarre in that it’s just amazing that it happened because it’s such a cool thing to be a part of,” Mary said.

FYI: Mary is wearing a Taller Marmo dress, Aldina Milano jewelry, and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

If you missed it, Ewan McGregor addressed his future in the Star Wars franchise!

Watch Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s full interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon…
Photos: Backgrid, NBC
Posted to: Ewan McGregor, Jimmy Fallon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead