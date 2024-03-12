Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead Step Out in NYC Before 'Jimmy Fallon' Appearance

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are stepping out to do some press in the Big Apple!

The married couple was spotted on Monday (March 11) strolling down Fifth Avenue in New York City after eating dinner at the Polo Bar.

Ewan and Mary later made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming Showtime series A Gentleman in Moscow!

During their conversation with Jimmy asked if it’s bizarre that they’ve both appeared in Star Wars projects

“It’s bizarre in that it’s just amazing that it happened because it’s such a cool thing to be a part of,” Mary said.

