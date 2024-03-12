Eva Longoria Reveals Her Pre-Oscars Meal, & It's Not What You're Expecting

Eva Longoria is getting candid about what she eats before the Oscars!

The 48-year-old actress and film producer attended the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Eva took to social media before the big event to reveal what she eats prior to hitting the red carpet!

She showed off a plate full of chips and explained why she eats them.

“People always ask me what I eat the day before the Oscars—not the day before, the day of. Right before the Oscars—and this is,” she said on her TikTok Story, per E! News. “I thought these were sweet potatoes. They’re not, they’re just potato chips.”

That is quite the unconventional snack!

