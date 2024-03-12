Sen. Katie Britt Slammed by Sex Trafficking Victim, Who Revealed All the Details She Got Wrong in State of the Union Rebuttal

The sex trafficking victim mentioned by Sen. Katie Britt during her State of the Union rebuttal is slamming the politician for misrepresenting her story on one of the biggest platforms in the country.

Britt, who is the junior senator from Alabama, delivered the Republican rebuttal following President Biden‘s State of the Union address last week.

The senator said she visited the Texas-Mexico border and met a woman who had “been sex trafficked by the cartels starting at the age of 12.”

Britt claimed, “She told me not just that she was raped every day, but how many times a day she was raped. The cartels put her on a mattress in a shoebox of a room, and they sent men through that door over and over again for hours and hours on end. We wouldn’t be okay with this happening in a third world country. This is the United States of America, and it is past time, in my opinion, that we start acting like it. President Biden’s border policies are a disgrace.”

The rebuttal was skewered by the media and parodied with a hilarious sketch on Saturday Night Live with guest Scarlett Johansson playing Britt.

Now, the victim, Karla Jacinto, is speaking out to slam Britt.

Jacinto pointed out some of the details that Britt got wrong.

Jacinto said that she was held captive by a pimp in Mexico, not a drug cartel. She was never trafficked in the United States and it happened between 2004 and 2008, when President George W. Bush was in office.

To suggest that Jacinto was trafficked in the U.S. and that it occurred because of a border crisis supposedly created by Biden is inaccurate.

Jacinto also pointed out that she never had a one-on-one chat with Britt, as her comments in the rebuttal seemingly implied. She met the senator at an event that included other government officials.