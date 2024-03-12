Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Reality Steve Reveals Top 2 Choices

WARNING: Major spoilers for this season of The Bachelor, including who wins Joey Graziadei‘s season.

Well, there’s only 2 weeks left of The Bachelor this season, and we are down to the final three contestants: Kelsey A, Daisy and Rachel.

Around this time, producers of The Bachelor franchise are hard at work figuring out who they want to lead the season of The Bachelorette.

Often times, the producers will choose either the most dynamic woman from a previous season, or, the runner up. This season, there are reportedly 2 choices that producers are looking at.

