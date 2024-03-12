Barry Keoghan's Comment on Sabrina Carpenter Video Is Getting Attention!

Barry Keoghan left a comment on a video of Sabrina Carpenter, and fans are loving what he wrote.

The comment came on a video of Sabrina from Vanity Fair talking about the post-Oscars party.



Sabrina said, “If I see Cillian Murphy, I’m probably gonna leave the party. Probably just gonna leave with him. I’m not gonna leave with him. I’m just gonna leave at the same time as him so I can see where he lives. So I can, like, follow his car.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Vanity Fair posted the video on their Instagram account.

Barry saw the video, and left the comment, “🙋🏻☘️.” The comment has amassed thousands of likes so far, and the number keeps climbing! You can see the full comment in the gallery below.

Cillian and Barry are both Irish-born actors. Cillian had a huge night, having won Best Actor for his work in Oppenheimer!